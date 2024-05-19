Sacramento police arrest suspect accused of stealing fire truck after standoff

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento police said its officers arrested a person who stole a fire truck belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department following a standoff in the North Sacramento area on Saturday night.

According to police, the stolen truck was an EMS Captain’s pickup, which is a red marked F-150.

Sacramento police added that its officers were in pursuit of the stolen truck, but the pursuit escalated to a standoff when the suspect remained in the truck once it had become disabled near Fairfield Street and Calvados Avenue.

The incident began just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

