Sacramento police arrest homicide suspect in Oak Park shooting that killed 53-year-old man

Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man three weeks ago in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood.

Last Thursday, Floyd Antonio Smith, 22, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the June 2 shooting in the 3400 block of 33rd Street, four blocks south of McClatchy Park, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday in an update posted to social media.

Herbert Edward Ballwin of Sacramento was the man killed in the shooting earlier this month, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

Smith appeared Monday afternoon for his arraignment in Sacramento Superior Court. He was scheduled to return to court July 1 for further proceedings in his criminal case, court records show.

On Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail. He is being held without bail.

Officers were called to the shooting scene shortly before 7 p.m., when a caller reported a person had been shot in the residential area. The officers arrived and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said officers provided immediate aid to the wounded man until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.