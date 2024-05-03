Sacramento plans to upgrade Del Paso Heights area

(FOX40.COM) — A once disinvested part of the Sacramento area will soon receive several upgrades to its economy and community quality of life, according to the City of Sacramento.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council unanimously approved the Forward Together Action Plan, a Del Paso Heights area initiative to enhance the area. The plan is expected to propel economic growth through investments in businesses along the Marysville-Del Paso Boulevard corridor, affordable housing, area beautification such as arts and entertainment, and more.

The enhancements have reportedly been in the works for two years and come by way of a $700,000 grant program between the city and community-based organizations and individual stakeholders.

The action plan will kick off this summer with an initial investment of $500,000 from the City and an additional $200,000 from the City’s Office of Arts and Culture.

