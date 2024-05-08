Sacramento opened its Land Park zoo during a truly roaring ’20s. What came next was wild

Uniquely is a Sacramento Bee series that covers the moments, landmarks and personalities that define what makes living in the Sacramento area so special.

Tucked in one of Sacramento’s most popular outdoor parks is a nearly century-old destination for wild animals and spectators.

The Sacramento Zoo at 3930 W Land Park Drive opened its doors in 1927. On Wednesday evening, Elk Grove City Council will determine its future.

For years, the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society have toyed with the possibility of moving Sacramento’s only zoo from its original stomping ground to a bare site in south Elk Grove at Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.

The move would allow the zoo to undergo a significant expansion, more than quadrupling its size, The Sacramento Bee previously reported.

As Elk Grove city leaders gear up to vote on the project, here’s a look back in time at the Sacramento Zoo and its animals:

When did the Sacramento Zoo open in Land Park?

A Sacramento Zoo visitor photographs a bear on exhibit in March 1979 as part of a contest to illustrate the zoological society’s 1980 calendar. Bruno, zoo’s last grizzly bear, died in 1995 at age 35. Owen Brewer/Sacramento Bee file

The Sacramento Zoo, then called the William Land Park Zoo, was established in 1927 with 40 animals and roughly 4 acres of land, according to its site.

The zoo was a consolidation of several smaller attractions across city parks — including McKinley, McClatchy and Southside parks, according to a Land Park history brochure.

It wasn’t until the 1950s that The Sacramento Zoological Society — a driving force behind the Elk Grove move — was formed to “promote the development of the zoo into a true zoological park,” according to a 1956 article for The Bee.

Sacramento had a truly roaring ‘20s

Furry creatures could be found across the city long before the creation of the Sacramento Zoo.

The earliest reference to a zoo in The Bee archives was May 1905. The Bee wrote about Carl Sweeney — a man who kept a pair of “spunky” cinnamon-colored cubs in the window of his K Street business.

Sweeney planned to donate the cubs to McKinley Park Association to be placed at an East area zoo “to please children.” But first, he demanded a payment.

A story in the May 20, 1905, edition of The Sacramento Bee, highlights the earliest talks about zoos in Sacramento. The Sacramento Bee

The wildness of Sacramento’s animal scene took off in the 1920s.

Sacramento newspaper archives indicate animals were bringing “hundreds each day” to William Land Park — a new neighborhood at the time — as early as 1925.

An edition of the now-defunct Sacramento Union that year described an “attractive small zoo,” featuring ostriches, elk, deer, one bear, monkeys, one hawk, owls, porcupines, raccoons, badgers and more.

A story in the Aug. 9, 1925, edition of The Sacramento Union, highlights Land Park Zoo as an evening attraction. The Sacramento Union

By 1927, the neighborhood was home to some of the food chain’s most dominant animals.

A story in the May 9, 1927, edition of The Sacramento Union, highlights the neighborhood's newest additions. The list included lions, tigers, bears, monkeys and more. The Sacramento Union

The Sacramento Union published first-hand accounts of animal sightings. There were so many animals on display in May 1927, the paper wrote, that visitors felt like “members of a big game hunt.”

First-person accounts of animals in Land Park

A story in the May 2, 1927, edition of The Sacramento Union describes the quirks of the zoo's animals. The Sacramento Union

At a combined weight of 1,100 pounds, Mutt and Jeff — a brown bear couple — sat in an enclosure that featured a shallow tank of water and two trees without leaves to discourage climbing.

“Mutt’s first act was to sit down and view the world; Jeff ambled around the pool, poked her nose at the audience and cast a sidelong glance at the light-o-love,” the article stated.

Another cage, divided into two sections, featured 10-year-old Sooner the Bengal tiger, Nero the lion and Cleopatra the lioness. The trio’s favorite meal? Plain cow’s milk.

Also seen were tigers, raccoons, foxes, porcupines, rabbits, guinea pigs, pigeons, doves, peacocks, 15 monkeys, squirrels, raccoons, and coyotes that “insist on howling every time a train whistles for a crossing.”

Animals that had inhabited other parts of the city were rounded up and sent to Land Park zoo once it was available.

A Ford dragged a tiger around the Sacramento Zoo

On May 12, 1927, The Sacramento Union wrote about a “mighty Ford” car dragging Sooner the “raging” tiger from one cage to another. That was after a hose to the face.

“No longer can there be any question about the Ford being mightier than the tiger,” the article stated.

That same year, Ford began selling its Model A after decades of the Model T’s auto-industry domination.

A story in the May 12, 1927, edition of The Sacramento Union describes a tiger dragged around the Sacramento Zoo by a vehicle. The Sacramento Union

Zoo animals were once forced to skip meals

A mandatory fasting order was issued by the city the year the zoo opened.

One day per week, animals were not to be fed, according to a 1927 Bee article.

“The monkeys, the bears, lions and other animals at the William Land Park city zoo don’t know anything about the ancient religious custom of fasting, but an order issued by the city park department to-day will compel them to observe it whether they like it or not,” The Bee published on May 30, 1927.

A May 30, 1927, Bee article titled “Meatless Day Has No Terrors For Pampered Monkeys” announces a city ordinance for animals at Land Park Zoo to fast one day per week. The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento zoo scene grows wilder by the day

From the 1920s to at least the 1960s, Sacramento readers could rarely open a newspaper without spotting a story about the Sacramento Zoo, from new additions to commentary on its current tenants.

A Sept. 8, 1927, Bee article, announced a large buffalo from Reno was added to the Sacramento Zoo. The city was expecting two, but one escaped.

A story in the Sept. 8, 1927, edition of The Sacramento Bee, announces the arrival of a large buffalo from Reno. City officials expected to receive a pair, but one escaped. The Sacramento Bee

The next month, The Bee described a quiet lion and lioness — named Romeo and Juliet.

“Never having known anything about a jungle existence, they are quite content to drowse away in their cages, knowing that a full meal will come at the end of the day,” the article stated.

A story in the Oct. 28, 1927, edition of The Sacramento Bee, highlights the playfulness of its lions, a brother and sister duo named Romeo and Juliet. The Sacramento Bee

And in 1948, a form to gather name suggestions for the zoo’s new elephant was published in The Sacramento Union alongside a story titled “What’s in an Elephant Name? Well, Here’s a Liberal Idea.”

A Nov. 28, 1948, edition of The Sacramento Union, highlights reader-suggested names for the zoo’s new elephant. Lucky was an option because the female elephant was “lucky to be alive and lucky to be living in California.” The Sacramento Union

The zoo continued to expand throughout the 20th century, opening its reptile house in the 1970s.

A story in the Oct. 30, 1960, edition of The Sacramento Bee, announces plans for the highly anticipated reptile house. It was thought that snakes would make the perfect attraction for zoo visitors because they were “universally feared by man.” The Sacramento Bee

By 1975, the zoo covered 11 acres. It now sits at 14.4 and is home to more than 400 animals.

Sue the elephant led off the parade of Sacramento Zoo stars that helped celebrate the facility’s 60th birthday. Sherry Lutrell had clean up duty. Mitch Toll/Sacramento Bee file

Animals of a day gone by

There are animals that once stalked the Land Park grounds you won’t catch at the Sacramento Zoo on a modern-day excursion — including elephants, hippos and polar bears.

Sherri Pennington and her sister and brothers feed the elephants – a common practice at the time – at the Sacramento Zoo on Dec. 24, 1978. Because of the cramped and out-of-date enclosure, the zoo relocated its last elephant, Winky, to Detroit in 1991. Winky had been alone since her roommate Sue died in 1988. Frank Stork /Sacramento Bee file

Jewel the hippo casts a seemingly languid eye on June 14, 1995 as she waits for a daily snack feeding by Sacramento Zoo personnel. DICK SCHMIDT/Sacramento Bee file

A baby hippopotamus visits with its mother Jewel at the Sacramento Zoo in 1977. Rejected by her mother, the baby died in October after failed attempts to feed it with bottles and, later, a feeding tube. Jewel died from old age in 2004 and was not replaced. Richard Gilmore/Sacramento Bee file

Polar bears Adak and Kiska enjoy the weather on March 6, 1995, at Sacramento Zoo. The bear on the right was itching its back on the wall. Sacramento Bee file

Sacramento Zoo polar bear, Adak, 21, pokes his head out from the comforts of his shaded den to bask in the spray of a sprinkler Monday afternoon on July, 12, 1999. Morris Weintraub/Sacramento Bee file