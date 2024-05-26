Sacramento must balance its budget. But too often invaluable parks programs get cut | Opinion

For the last seven years, as a parks commissioner for the City of Sacramento’s Department of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment, I have seen firsthand how important parks and green spaces are for my neighbors and for the city at large. My effort has gone toward beautifying trails, planting trees, co-hosting outdoor events at local community centers and helping neighbors secure grants to enhance their parks with premium native plants.

Every service provided by our city’s parks department is essential for Sacramento residents.

Now, in the face of a $66 million city budget structural deficit (and an upcoming counter budget letter memo to be penned by Mayor Darrell Steinberg ), neighbors have expressed to me their fears about how YPCE’s staffing, programming and services will be impacted.

To avoid any city staff layoffs, the city budget proposes to eliminate 44 vacancies, including at least 19 from our program.

This cut alone will make it challenging for the department to redistribute staff with zero disruptions, especially entering a summer season where a growing number of our neighbors are quickly filling up community center programs slots. Without any new additional staff to support the increased demand, this will lead to adjusted or cut program hours or increased fees.

In the proposed budget for 2024-25, we will maintain funding for key priorities, including community center and aquatic programming and hours of operation; the continuation of youth programs, summer camps, youth workforce development opportunities and older adult services; the restructuring of Youth Scholarship Fund to include youth programs, athletic field and community center fee waivers and reductions; the addition or renovation of seven parks, two new community gardens and the opening of the Del Rio Trail; and the hiring of a new chief ranger to lead the small but mighty 15 park rangers team.

Whatever the final budget that is passed by the city council does look like, it will present challenges for YPCE in the next fiscal year. We will not have significant resources to combat the over $120 million in the deferred maintenance backlog or the ongoing funding needed to support capital improvements of existing park assets, nor the ability to recruit and retain quality park maintenance and park rangers.

I believe in balancing the city budget. Too often, however, our local parks department bears the brunt of budget eliminations.

It is imperative that we all become city park advocates and let the Sacramento City Council know that our program needs the investments necessary to continue its commitment to our neighbors of providing beautiful parks and enriching programs that create a thriving community with healthy, strong, cohesive neighborhoods.

Joe Flores is a District 7 Parks Commissioner for the City of Sacramento’s Department of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment and a Sacramento Bee Change Maker.