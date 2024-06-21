Sacramento motorcyclist dies after Harley-Davidson crashes into pickup on Stockton Boulevard

A 71-year-old Sacramento man died after his motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side of a pickup truck late Thursday on Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Stockton Boulevard at 16th Avenue, near the Colonial Heights neighborhood, CHP officials said.

The man who died was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to the CHP. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release his name after his family has been notified.

A 41-year-old Sacramento man was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup and was stopped at 16th Avenue before he visually cleared the road and started making a left turn onto northbound Stockton Boulevard, the CHP South Sacramento office announced Friday afternoon in a news release.

At the same time, the motorcyclist on the Harley-Davidson was heading south on Stockton Boulevard and crashed into the Dodge pickup’s driver’s side door, the CHP said.

The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene as authorities arrived. The CHP said the motorcycle was found blocking one of the southbound lanes, and the motorcyclist was unresponsive.

Medics took the motorcyclist to a hospital, where the man later died. The Dodge driver did not report any injuries, according to the CHP. No passengers were in the pickup.

The CHP said officers at the scene determined the driver of the Dodge pickup was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.