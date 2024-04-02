Sacramento may still become Oakland A's home
Sacramento may still be a front-runner in the bid to be the home for MLB's Oakland A's.
Sacramento may still be a front-runner in the bid to be the home for MLB's Oakland A's.
Imanaga made Cubs and MLB history with a sterling debut outing.
Ronel Blanco entered Sunday with seven career starts and had never gone longer than six innings in a game.
The UK and the US governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to create a common approach for independent evaluation on the safety of generative AI models.
Everything is over the top in Louisiana, and this LSU team is a good representation of that. The locals embrace all the personalities the same and take pride in who they are and what they represent.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
As TikTok continues to face increased pressure in the U.S. and the U.K., the company is signaling its commitment to fostering educational content on its app. TikTok says that since launching the feed in the U.S. last year, 33% of users have the STEM feed enabled and a third of teens go to the STEM feed every week. The app has seen a 24% growth in STEM-related content in the U.S. since the feed launched.
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.
Don't expect a deal this good to roll around again until Prime Day or even Black Friday.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
After a strong debut last week, shares of Donald Trump's media company were under pressure Monday after meager sales and deep losses were revealed in a new filing with the SEC.
More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers say it's creamy and long-lasting: 'Love the color, love the richness,' one raves.
This week, I sat down with Orbit Fab CEO Daniel Faber to talk about the company's first refueling port officially hitting the market. “SpaceX has made rockets reusable, Orbit Fab makes satellites reusable,” he said.
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi all have been busy with new projects amid the HBO show’s indefinite delay.
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore is entering the transfer portal. The decision follows head coach Kenny Brooks leaving for Kentucky.
Footage obtained by TechCrunch shows the catastrophic ending that Astra’s Rocket 3.0 suffered during prelaunch testing in March 2020. “I can confirm we had an anomaly on the launch pad,” Alaska Aerospace CEO Mark Lester told local reporters at the time. Meanwhile, Astra CEO Chris Kemp told TechCrunch at the time that the rocket “suffered an anomaly following an otherwise successful day of testing in Kodiak in preparation for a launch this week.”
A 2007 Honda FR-V, found in an English scrapyard.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers, the playoff outlooks for the Mavericks & Clippers, and a deep-dive on the Chicago Bulls.
Lola Cars enters partnership with Yamaha to field a Formula E team. Yamaha will build the powertrain, Lola will handle the bodywork on the Gen3 Evo racer.
Mortgage prequalification is a useful step when you’re thinking about buying but haven’t started house shopping yet. Learn how to prequalify for a home loan.