Sacramento man sentenced to 580 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple children

(FOX40.COM) — A man who stood trial for several sex crimes against children over a span of 10 years was sentenced to 580 years on Friday.

Kirby Torres was convicted of abusing seven boys and girls between the ages of three and 13 from 2010 and 2020. He was arrested at the age of 35 in 2020, and a jury found him guilty on Oct. 12, 2023, of five counts of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 with force or fear and 19 counts of committing lewd acts on a child.

Sacramento mother of 13-month-old child who drowned in bathtub arrested in Stockton

The jury also found true that Torres took advantage of a position of trust and that all seven victims were particularly vulnerable at the time of the offenses. Court documents revealed that the crimes involved great violence or acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness. The jury further found that his crimes involved planning, sophistication and professionalism, and that Torres used obscene or harmful material to encourage the children to participate in the sex acts.

Prosecutors said the abuse ended when a babysitter overheard one of the child victims talking about sexual conduct with Torres. An investigation was reportedly led by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Officials search for vehicle that allegedly struck 13-year-old in Rancho Cordova

On Friday, Judge Matthew Gary sentenced Torres to 580 years to life in state prison. Under current California law, he will become eligible for release at an Elder Parole hearing once he reaches the age of 50 and only serves 20 years of his 580-years to life sentence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.