Sacramento man killed, wife injured in ‘violent’ homicide in tunnel under I-5, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is seeking more information about an incident Sunday in Sacramento that killed a man and left his wife with serious injuries.

A 41-year-old Sacramento man died Sunday from his injuries “during a violent occurrence” in a tunnel beneath an Interstate 5 overpass, adjacent to Miller Regional Park and near Front Street in Upper Land Park, the CHP said in a news release. He was identified as Preston Roy by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s wife is still receiving medical treatment. She was “severely injured,” according to the news release.

It was not clear how the man died or the circumstances surrounding the incident. A call to Officer Ruben Jones, a spokesman for the CHP’s Valley Division, was not immediately returned.

The CHP is asking for more information from witnesses, particularly John Gavino, who lives in the area. Gavino hasn’t been interviewed by officers who went to the scene near the Sacramento River about 11 a.m., the CHP said in a news release.

Tipsters may call the CHP at 916-731-6580 with information.

“Your assistance is crucial to our efforts in resolving this case and providing answers to the affected families,” the CHP said.