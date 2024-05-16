Sacramento man accused in Sonoma County homicide found and arrested in Elk Grove, police say

The search for a suspect in a Sonoma County homicide ended Tuesday in Elk Grove with the arrest of a Sacramento man accused of shooting another man in the chest Monday night when an argument escalated to gun violence.

Diego Kona Kekhuna, 19, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. Kekhuna was booked at Sonoma County Jail.

The deadly shooting was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Numerous area residents called 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots coming from Slater Street in Santa Rosa.

Police said officers arrived at the shooting scene found the wounded man on the east sidewalk in the 700 block of Slater Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office will release his name after his family has been notified.

Investigating officers learned Kekhuna arrived at a female acquaintance’s home uninvited and instigated an argument in front of the Slater Street home, according to the Police Department.

Kekhuna shot the victim in the chest multiple times as he walked toward Kekhuna and the suspect’s female acquaintance, police said. Kekhuna then hid the gun in the wheel well of a parked truck and ran away north on Slater Street, police said. Detectives later found the gun at the scene.

Detectives believe Kekhuna was the shooter and was hiding at a relative’s home in Elk Grove, police said. The detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kekhuna and a search warrant for the home in the 9400 block of Ranch Park Way in Elk Grove.

About 9 a.m. Tuesaday, Santa Rosa police detectives — with help from the Elk Grove Police Department SWAT team — served the arrest and search warrants at the home. The detectives took Kekhuna into custody without incident.

Investigators asked anyone with relevant information about this homicide to call the Santa Rosa police tip line at 707-543-3590.