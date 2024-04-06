Sacramento hotel industry prepares for increased demand with A’s move
The Athletics will soon make Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento their temporary home. The move will bring a big economic boost to the hotel industry in Sacramento.
The Athletics will soon make Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento their temporary home. The move will bring a big economic boost to the hotel industry in Sacramento.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
Breath easy with this Aura Smart Air Purification and Mini Purification bundle for $199 at Adorama
From $89 AirPods to a $29 Dirt Devil stick vac, these are spring sales worth scooping up.
Don't want to shell out for new boots and sneakers? Restore instead, thanks to Leather Honey.
Some major deals on board: a four-piece patio furniture set for under $200, a highly rated robot vacuum cleaner for over $270 off and an HP laptop for only $199 — along with many more.
Blast away plaque and bacteria with this top-rated cordless dental hygiene tool — nearly 40,000 5-star Amazon reviewers swear by it.
Here are the best deals at REI's spring outlet and clearance sale, a beacon of opportunity for anyone who finds solace amidst the rugged beauty of nature.
The March jobs report was the latest piece of economic data to surprise Wall Street analysts and send stocks rallying.
Three companies are competing to produce, and eventually operate, the next-generation lunar rover for the Artemis program.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket is a remarkable example of timeless style and unbeatable warmth
Mets says it will more broadly apply labels to AI-generated content across its platforms. The company claimed its existing policy was "too narrow," concurring with an Oversight Board recommendation.
Investors are increasingly uncertain about what the Federal Reserve plans to do this year as they absorb hot economic data and mixed commentary from some central bank officials.
A buydown interest rate program lets you pay extra at closing for a lower mortgage rate, either permanently or temporarily. Learn how to buy down your rate.
Tesla is cutting prices on the Model Y after a disappointing quarter that saw it produce more vehicles than it delivered.
Oil prices topped $90 per barrel on Thursday. Here's why the rally may not stop.