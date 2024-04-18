Sacramento homicide suspect killed by Oakland police in shooting, authorities say

Oakland police officers on Wednesday killed a man accused of gunning down a woman in south Sacramento last month as authorities sought to arrest him at an Oakland home.

The Sacramento Police Department had been looking for a homicide suspect since gunfire broke out in the 6100 block of Ventura Street on March 3 after the killing Rama Alsaraj, 34, at a home’s backyard in the Brentwood neighborhood, not far from Sacramento Executive Airport.

Sacramento police officers arrived in Oakland on Wednesday to arrest a man described as a suspect in the case. Detectives had requested help from Oakland police just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of 16th Street, according to a news release from the Oakland Police Department.

Police began to secure the area when the suspect “emerged from the residence with a firearm,” the news release said. Oakland police officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect.

The man died at the scene, Oakland police said. No one else was injured and the officers who fired the shots were placed on paid administrative leave.

Sacramento police had previously named Dominique Broadt as the suspect in the Ventura Street homicide, but it’s unclear if he was the suspect sought in the Oakland incident and authorities in Alameda County have yet to identify him.