Sacramento hit-and-run suspect who left pedestrian in critical condition arrested

(FOX40.COM) — A person accused of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with critical injuries was arrested.

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a collision near 16th Street between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers said they found a 32-year-old man with significant injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The driver reportedly fled the scene but was later identified by SPD as 41-year-old Joe Johnson of Sacramento. At around 7 p.m. Johnson was arrested in the 2300 block of Broadway and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony hit-and-run related charges.

