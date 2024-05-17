Sacramento hiring for city jobs, offering between $43,000 and $142,000 a year. What’s open?

Are you looking for job openings in Sacramento?

The city of Sacramento is looking to hire workers in May for positions across a variety of departments, including public works, finance, community development and more.

Employee “benefits include employee orientations, insurance enrollment and changes, flexible spending accounts, deferred compensation and retirement transition,” according to the city website.

Sift through some open job positions on the city’s website, as of Thursday, May 16:

Building Inspector I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Community Development

Division: Building

Salary: $67,824 to $95,435 annually

The building inspector will conduct inspections and review plans for new building projects. Tasks include enforcing regulations and overseeing repairs.

With a supervisor’s approval, this position is eligible for remote work, according to the city website. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to report to Sacramento-based worksites on short notice.

The application closes on May 20.

Animal Care Technician | Permanent, full-time

Department: Community Development

Division: Animal Services

Salary: $43,280 to $60,899 annually

The animal care technician is responsible for processing animal intakes and outtakes, providing care, evaluating behavior, training volunteers and offering adoption counseling.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Applications Developer | Permanent, full-time

Department: Information Technology

Division: Enterprise Applications

Salary: $90,523 to $118,774 annually

The applications developer is responsible for managing the Human Resources Workers’ Compensation System. Responsibilities include system and custom application development.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval. However, applicants must live within the Sacramento area to quickly report to worksites.

The application closes on May 25.

Construction Inspector I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Division: Engineering

Salary: $59,751 to $84,075 annually

The construction inspector will examine projects and the materials used to ensure they meet standards and regulations.

The application closes on May 25.

Customer Service Representative | Permanent, full-time

Department: Finance

Division: Revenue

Salary: $44,575 to $62,722 annually

The customer service representative handles customer interactions for the department, including processing paperwork and assisting with requests over the phone and in-person.

With a supervisor’s approval, this position is eligible for remote work. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites.

The application closes on May 26.

Equipment Mechanic I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Division: Fleet

Salary: $58,452 to $82,248 annually

The equipment mechanic needs a skilled expertise to carry out mechanical repair and maintenance tasks for gasoline and diesel-driven equipment.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Instrument Technician II | Permanent, full-time

Department: Utilities

Division: Wastewater/Drainage

Salary: $70,592 to $99,331 annually

The instrument technician performs work on various instruments used in water and wastewater systems, such as level transmitters and pressure switches, researches new instruments and installs them into the system.

The application closes on June 12.

Integrated Waste Equipment Operator | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Division: Solid Waste

Salary: $51,833 to $72,934 annually

The integrated waste equipment operator is responsible for using specialized trucks, picking up heavy items and disposing of garbage, recyclables and yard waste.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Labor Relations Officer | Permanent, full-time

Department: Human Resources

Division: Labor Relations

Salary: $90,069 to $141,859 annually

The labor relations officer handles employee relations, such as advising managers on disciplinary actions, by ensuring they follow employment policies and labor agreements.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to report to Sacramento-based worksites on short notice.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Parking Enforcement Officer | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Division: Parking

Salary: $44,638 to $62,810 annually

The parking enforcement officer position involves a combination of office, investigative and field work to enforce parking-related codes, laws and regulations.

The application is open until the position is filled.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.