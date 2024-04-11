Sacramento gas prices jump over 30 cents in one week. Where can you find the cheapest fuel?

Gas prices are on the rise across California, including in Sacramento.

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $5.41 as of Thursday morning, according to AAA.

That’s an increase of more than 20 cents compared to a week ago, when gas cost an average of $5.20 per gallon.

In March, gas cost $4.88 a gallon.

How much is gas on average in Sacramento?

In Sacramento County, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $5.53 as of Thursday morning, AAA said.

This is an increase from $5.22 last week, and a significant jump from an average of $4.86 last month.

Which California metro areas have most expensive gas?

As of Thursday morning, Napa had the highest average cost for regular gas among California metropolitan areas: $5.72 per gallon, according to AAA.

In San Francisco, gas cost $5.71 per gallon on average, the association said, and Santa Rosa residents were playing an average of $5.68 a gallon.

El Centro had the least expensive gas in the Golden State, at $5.20 per gallon.

Bakersfield residents were paying $5.24 a gallon for regular gas, AA said.

Where is the cheapest gas in Sacramento area?

These were the top 10 gas stations offering the cheapest regular fuel prices in the Sacramento area as of Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy.

76 | $4.69

8010 Orchard Loop Lane, Elk Grove

Quik Stop | $4.79

8500 Florin Road, Sacramento

Costco | $4.89

7981 East Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

Fastrip | $4.89

8061 Florin Road, Sacramento

Quick Stop | $4.89

8696 Greenback Lane, Orangevale

Sam’s Club | $4.89

8250 Power Inn Road, Sacramento

Quik Stop | $4.89

7901 Madison Ave., Citrus Heights

Shell | $4.92

9871 Greenback Lane, Folsom

Costco | $4.95

7400 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

Costco | $4.95

7000 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.