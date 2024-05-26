Sacramento firefighters provide tips to ensure a safe Memorial Day

(FOX40.COM) — Memorial Day is finally here and agencies throughout Sacramento are reminding residents to prioritize safety as they start to enjoy their three-day weekend.

Sacramento Metro Fire took to social media to share some “fire-tastic” tips to help families throughout the region stay safe.

What’s open and closed on Memorial Day

“Grill Master Do’s and Don’ts,” Metro Fire said on X. “Do: Channel your inner grill master by keeping your BBQ at least 10 feet away from your home, fences, and anything flammable…Don’t: Use gasoline to light your charcoal. Sure, it’ll start a fire, but it’s the kind that requires a fire truck, not a spatula.”

Metro Fire continued to remind everyone to watch children around pools, designate a “water watcher” and not to dive into the shallow end. “Trust us, your head and the pool floor will thank us.”

For those planning to spend time on the American River or any other waterway in the area, wear a life jacket, even if you’re a strong swimmer. “The river’s current and snags can be sneaky, and we want you to float, not flounder,” Metro Fire said.

The agency also says mixing alcohol with river activities is not a good idea. “Save the drinks for home—nobody wants to see your epic belly flop turn into a rescue mission.”

Memorial Day and Veterans Day, what’s the difference?

Finally, Metro Fire said residents should remember that roasting marshmallows on a fire pit is a safe activity involving fire, but launching fireworks is not. “California says no, and so does your insurance policy.”

Metro Fire did have one more remark before finishing its social media post, saying, “Stay safe, stay awesome, and remember: The only hot thing this weekend should be the weather!”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.