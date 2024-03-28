Sacramento fire officials investigating thrift store fire
Investigators are working to pinpoint what sparked a fire that tore through a Sacramento strip mall.
Off a highway nestled in the woods of New Hampshire, a small group of engineers have been quietly working on advanced heat pumps inspired by rockets and satellites, of all things. Evari emerged from stealth on Tuesday with its core technology related to rocket turbomachinery. Heat pumps use electricity to shuttle thermal energy from one place to another, and they tend to be a lot more efficient than traditional heating.
Web browsers have realized they are one of the best ways for users to access the present set of AI tools, so they are working on being the first-choice containers for that. SigmaOS, a Y Combinator-backed company, is now banking on users' desire to utilize AI tools and pay for them as the company is releasing new features like link preview summaries, pinch-to-summarize and "look it up" browsing features. The company is releasing pinch-to-summarize on desktop, which works a bit like Arc's new mobile feature.
If you're in North America, a Tesla staff member will show you how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology works before you can take your car home, according to Bloomberg.
Ohtani said he was the victim of embezzlement. We still have questions.
Square Enix has revealed that the fifth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online, Dawntrail, will arrive on July 2. There are a bunch of pre-order bonuses if you pre-order, including an early access period.
The U.K. government has blamed China for a 2021 cyberattack that compromised the personal information of millions of U.K. voters. In a statement to lawmakers in Parliament on Monday, U.K. deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden attributed the 2021 data breach at the Electoral Commission to hackers working for the Chinese government. Dowden told lawmakers that the U.K. government "will not hesitate to take swift and robust actions wherever the Chinese government threatens the United Kingdom's interests."
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.
GKIDS and Fathom Events have announced the lineup for Studio Ghibli Fest 2024. This year’s run includes 14 films, starting with Spirited Away on April 27 and ending in December with My Neighbor Totoro.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
The Kings provided no timetable for Kevin Huerter's return.