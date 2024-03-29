New Sacramento eatery offers Oklahoma-style burgers and fries. What does that mean?

Sacramento’s burger scene just got a bit more interesting with the addition of Oklahoma-style cooking.

The operators of Hot Off The Griddle, a Sacramento-area breakfast and lunch restaurant chain, opened Burger Bros on Thursday in south Natomas, according to a Facebook post to customers.

The “Sacramento style, Oklahoma burgers,” can be delivered through DoorDash or picked up at Hot Off The Griddle’s South Natomas site at 1583 W El Camino Ave., Suite 103.

“Thank you everyone for your continued support!” Hot Off The Griddle representatives wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post to customers announcing the opening, adding that the owners’ love and passion for food dates back more than 20 years.

Hot Off The Griddle made its Sacramento-area debut in 2017, according to its website. The chain has sites in South Natomas, Orangevale and Rocklin.

As of Friday morning, Burger Bros representatives could not be reached for comment.

What are Oklahoma-style burgers?

The new burger spot did not state what makes its burgers Oklahoma-style — but it could have something to do with how the ingredients are meshed together.

In a story titled “The Oklahoma Onion Burger Is a National Treasure,” published in 2022, Food & Wine writer Maria Yagoda galavantes through Oklahoma City, trying onion burgers born out of economic necessity.

The crispy beef patties are smashed thin, topped with tangy pickles and razor-thin sweet onions, and then sandwiched between fluffy buns.

Yogada reported, quoting the website of Tucker’s Onion Burgers, an Oklahoma City franchise: “In the 1920s, a smattering of cafés in Western Oklahoma sought ways to stretch beef further in their menu offerings. Cooks found that ground beef pressed with a pile of thinly shredded onions not only tasted good but helped cafes stay profitable as the Great Depression loomed. Soon, diners and cafés all over Oklahoma were serving fried onion burgers, and they have been a staple ever since.”

Greasy. Flavorful. Cheesy.

What’s on the menu at Burger Bros in Sacramento?

Burger Bros’ menu ranges from a $3 soda to a $27 assortment of burgers and fries, according to Doordash.

The most expensive meal is named after the eatery and includes two quadruple cheeseburgers, a side of fries and a drink. This means each burger comes with four patties.

Also available are single, double and triple cheeseburgers.

When is Burger Bros in Sacramento open?

Burger Bros in Sacramento held its grand opening on Thursday at 1583 W El Camino Ave., Suite 103, in South Natomas.

The burger joint is open from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Burger Bros can be reached at 916-571-5792, which is the number for Hot Off The Griddle’s south Natomas site.

