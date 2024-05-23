Sacramento deputies arrest suspects after cash registers stolen in beauty store robbery

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon apprehended two suspects who reportedly robbed an Arden Arcade beauty supply store and got away with two cash registers before they were taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex.

The robbery was reported about 3 p.m. at the Sally Beauty Supply store at a shopping center at Howe Avenue and Hurley Way, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said two robbers entered the business wearing masks and stole two cash registers with money inside. Deputies, with the help of a sheriff’s helicopter and a police dog, found the two suspects shortly after 4 p.m. at the nearby apartment and took them into custody, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

Investigators recovered the stolen cash registers and money, authorities announced shortly before 4:30 p.m. in a post on social media.

The two suspects were taken into custody at the apartment complex in the 2200 block of Hurley Way, less than a block from the store where the robbery occurred.