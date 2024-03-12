Sacramento deputies arrest nearly 100 in Target retail theft operation. How much was taken?

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested and cited nearly 100 people during a retail theft operation at Target over the weekend.

Out of the 96 suspects who were accused in the operation by deputies, 10 people were booked into Sacramento County Main Jail to face shoplifting and theft-related charges, sheriff’s deputies said in a social media post. Investigators recovered more than $8,000 worth of stolen merchandise in the operation, which deputies said took place at three Taget stores in Sacramento County.

The suspects involved included people from age 11 to 62, deputies said. It’s unclear if the 11-year-old child was accused of stealing merchandise.

Two women allegedly used a baby carrier to stash stolen goods and covered the stroller with a blanket to apparently mimic a sleeping baby, deputies said.