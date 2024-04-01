Sacramento deputies find $20K worth of products stolen from retailers in storage unit

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies recently recovered more than $20,000 worth of stolen items from retailers in the Arden Arcade area, authorities said.

Investigators executed a search warrant in late March at a storage unit after getting a tip and found Nike shoes, clothes, suitcases, backpacks and other products, deputies said in a social media post.

The items were taken from the Nike Clearance Store on Arden Way in Howe Bout Arden shopping center and from Marshalls on Howe Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The storage unit belongs to a jail inmate who is in custody, deputies added in a social media post.

There was more than $20,000 worth of stolen Nike and Marshalls items in the storage unit, deputies said.

The suspect is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the Nike store, deputies said.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, declined to say why the suspect was in custody or identify him Monday.

