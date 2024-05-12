Sacramento crews combat transformer fire that lit up power lines

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Fire Department recently battled a transformer fire that caused power lines to ignite and spread.

At around 3:54 p.m. on Saturday, fire crews arrived at the 1000 block of North B Street for a fire that “quickly escalated to live power lines down on the ground, making the situation very difficult to combat.” No injuries were reported and unknown on the cause.”

NWS uses recent rise in temperatures to remind Northern California residents of water safety

The Sacramento Fire Department posted a video of the incident. The video shows power line cords catching fire, disconnecting from telephone lines, and exploding on the pavement.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.