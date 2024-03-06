Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies shoot man in south Sacramento on Fruitridge Road

A man was shot at least twice by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night in south Sacramento.

Deputies fired their service weapons about 8:35 p.m. at Odea Drive and Fruitridge Road. They began rendering medical aid for a man suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to live radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office, is expected to provide an update.

Deputies also closed roads around Fruitridge Road and Del Norte Boulevard, which is one block east of the Fruitridge Community and Aquatics Center, as well as Fruitridge Park.