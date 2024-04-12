Sacramento County middle school on lockdown after call about bomb threat
T.R. Smedberg Middle School is on lockdown Friday morning due to a call regarding a bomb threat, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Mizuhara is accused of stealing $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star.
She recommends ditching expensive brands and sticking with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's.
“We built a full city in the desert, and now, it’s a little too big," an event ticketing expert told Yahoo Entertainment about Coachella.
Starting April 12th through April 15th, REI Co-op Members can snag an extra 25% off already discounted fitness clothing and gear at REI Outlet.
Toyota unveiled its new 4Runner, Chevy teased the Corvette ZR1, BMW confirmed the M5 Touring, Alfa Romeo revealed the Milano EV and Tesla made some moves.
A key Biden ally thinks he spends too much time touting infrastructure voters don't much care about. Left unsolved: What should Biden be doing instead?
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
Kansas City Fed president Jeff Schmid said Friday he would prefer to hold interest rates steady and not cut until there is "convincing" evidence inflation is dropping.
It takes just minutes to install, and fans say it stays put even during spring's nastiest storms.
Google is beginning a “short-term test” that will block links to local California news sources for a “small percentage” of users in California.
See how frequent cruisers can benefit from this Celebrity Cruise Visa card on their next vacation.
Shakeeb Ahmed, a cybersecurity engineer convicted of stealing around $12 million in crypto, was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison. Ahmed was accused of hacking into two cryptocurrency exchanges, and stealing around $12 million in crypto, according to prosecutors. Adam Schwartz and Bradley Bondi, the lawyers representing Ahmed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the latest report filed by the IRS regarding the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal with his former interpreter, the debut of Jackson Holliday and give their good, bad and Uggla from this week.
Roku has disclosed a second data breach in as many months. The company says that, this time around, 576,000 accounts were compromised.
What’s her lucky number? How many Grammys has she won? What are the names of her cats? Ahead of "The Tortured Poets Department" release on April 19, find out how much you know about the pop star.
Tesla recently announced new seats for the Model S Plaid, which should make it less jarring to drive at its limits.
Consumers aren't expecting price increases to slow as quickly as they did last month as inflation's path downward has slowed to start 2024.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart’s stunning decision to hire Mark Pope raises an obvious question: Is this really the best Kentucky could do?
TCL is getting into original content and its first project is a short romance movie made with generative AI.
This week's best tech deals include the MacBook Air M2 for $849, the Nintendo Switch Lite for $179 and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40, among others.