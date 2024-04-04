Sacramento County man gets 15 years to life for woman’s fentanyl death, Placer DA says

A 26-year-old Sacramento County man on Thursday was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for selling the synthetic opioid fentanyl to an Auburn woman who died in an overdose, Placer County prosecutors said.

On Dec. 6, Aaron Kurtis Dare II, of Fair Oaks, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of the 25-year-old Haleigh Yarbrough, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Prosecutors have said Yarbrough was found dead in her Auburn home on Aug. 31, 2022. The District Attorney’s Office had not released her name until Thursday.

Dare has been in custody at the Placer County Jail since his Sept. 6, 2022, arrest. Local, state and federal investigators that day served a search warrant at a hotel room where they found Dare with $1,200 worth of fentanyl, a loaded revolver and evidence of drug sales, according to the California Department of Justice.

District Attorney Morgan Gire has said Dare and the woman knew each other before he sold her fentanyl that killed her.

Fentanyl is a powerful and potentially addictive synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. The state Department of Justice said two milligrams of fentanyl can result in overdose and potentially death.

“We will continue to hold those who sell this deadly poison in our community accountable,” Gire said in a statement. “Our team is dedicated to disrupting and dismantling this market, from both supply and demand. Our hearts are with the victims and families of those lost in this terrible crisis and we will continue our aggressive pursuit until the dealers of this poison claim no more lives.”

Gire and other prosecutors in California have taken a new approach to fentanyl deaths, filing murder charges against people who sell or provide fentanyl to someone who later dies from ingesting the drugs.

Placer County prosecutors have filed murder charges in three fentanyl deaths, and Dare is the second defendant in the county to be convicted of murder in a fentanyl death.

Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan, 22, was the first person in Placer County and in California to be convicted of murder in a fentanyl case. He pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Jewels Marie Wolf. She was a Roseville teen who died in June 2022 after ingesting a fake Percocet pill containing a lethal dose of fentanyl. Cabacungan on Thursday was serving his sentence at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe.

Placer County prosecutor also filed a murder charge against 22-year-old Carson David Schewe, who is accused of selling fentanyl in December 2021 to 20-year-old Kade Kristopher Webb who later died in an overdose in Roseville. Schewe, who was the first in the county to be charged with murder, remains in custody at the county jail.

Schewe’s murder case is still pending after a Placer Superior Court last month declared a mistrial after a lab failed to provide the prosecution and the defense a report detailing a summary of results from the victim’s blood tests. Schewe is scheduled to return to court May 2 for further proceedings in his case.