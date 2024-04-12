Sacramento County is hiring. Entry-level work pays $39,000 to $64,000 a year

Sacramento County is looking to fill multiple jobs in disability assistance, maintenance and food service.

No experience is required.

According to the county’s website, employee benefits include monthly transit subsidies, pet insurance, discount and college savings programs, and discounted parking rates.

Sift through the entry-level positions and their general qualifications on the county jobs website. As of Friday morning, these positions are open:

Therapist aide | Permanent, full-time

Department: Health Services

Salary: $48,963.60 to $53,974.80 per year

The aid assists therapists who treat children with disabilities.

The job requires lifting items and patients who weigh up to 35 pounds without assistance and working irregular hours.

Other general requirements include a valid California driver’s license, a background check and a signed statement agreeing to comply with state child and elder abuse reporting.

The application closes on April 26.

Food service worker | Permanent full-time

Department: Countywide

Salary: $40,653.36 to $44,808.48 per year

The worker assists with food and sanitation services in kitchen facilities.

The list includes prepping and serving food.

General qualifications include a valid California driver’s license, a background check and the ability to withstand long periods of walking and standing.

The next filing deadline is May 1.

Sanitation worker | Permanent full-time

Department: Waste Management & Recycling

Salary: $58,484.88 to $64,477.44 per year

The worker is responsible for “heavy manual labor” and related tasks within collection and disposal services.

General qualifications include a background check, a valid driver’s license and the ability to walk up to six miles daily.

Working conditions include enclosed tight spaces and loud machinery.

Maintenance worker | Permanent full-time

Department: Countywide

Salary: $45,184.32 to $54,914.40 per year

The worker is responsible for various tasks related to roadways and infrastructure, including solid waste and wastewater services.

The job requires a valid California driver’s license and the ability to withstand heavy manual labor.

Other requirements include a background check and maintenance of an airport security badge.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply.

The next filing deadline is May 24.

Maintenance helper | Intermittent

Department: Countywide

Salary: $39,254.40 to $47,731.68 per year

The worker helps to maintain county parks, roadways, utility plants, pipes, drainage ditches and more.

Employment qualifications include a valid California driver’s license, and the ability to work outside and perform heavy manual labor

You must be at least 18 years old to apply.

The next filing deadline for the temporary or part-time position is April 19.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.