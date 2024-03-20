Sacramento County is hiring. These entry-level jobs pay between $40,000 and $64,000 a year

Are you looking for entry-level job opportunities in Sacramento?

On Monday, a Sacramento Bee reader reached out to our service journalism team, which focuses on community-driven questions, curious about positions in Sacramento County that offer adequate pay and benefits.

The county is looking to fill multiple jobs in maintenance, food service and traffic control. Plus, no experience is required.

According to the county’s website, employee benefits include monthly transit subsidies, pet insurance, discount and college savings programs, and discounted parking rates.

Sift through the entry-level positions and their general qualifications on the county jobs website. As of Wednesday morning, these positions are open:

Agricultural and standard program aide | Temporary, full-time

Department: Agriculture Commission

Salary: $41,927.04 per year

The aid assists the department in agricultural enforcement services, including pest control.

The next filing deadline for the seasonal position is March 26.

Food service worker | Permanent, full-time

Department : Countywide

Salary: $40,653.36 to $44,808.48 per year

The food service worker handles food and maintains a clean kitchen.

The application will close on Dec. 4, the county stated, with the next filing deadline being April 3.

Stock clerk | Permanent, full-time

Department : Countywide

Salary: $42,240.24 to $51,323.04 per year

The stock clerk sorts and delivers mail for the Department of General Services. The job requires using light machinery, like small trucks.

The application period closes on March 27.





Maintenance worker | Permanent, full-time

Department : Countywide

Salary: $45,184.32 to $54,914.40 per year

The maintenance worker maintains drains, solid waste facilities, landscapes and more.

The next filing deadline is May 24.

Sheriff’s community service officer | Permanent, full-time

Department : Sheriff

Salary: $53,139.60 to $64,581.84 per year

The sheriff’s community service officer is responsible for nonhazardous vehicle enforcement including traffic and parking control.

The sole qualification for this role is a high school diploma or General Education Development certificate, the county stated.

The application will close on Dec. 20. The next filing deadline is April 19.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.