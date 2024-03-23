Sacramento County deputies fatally shoot man with knife in Rio Linda

(FOX40.COM) — A shooting involving Sacramento County Sheriff deputies in Rio Linda has left a man dead on Saturday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting took place around the 6500 block of Campanile Street after the man’s family reported to the sheriff’s office that he was attempting to harm himself around 8:15 a.m.

“The man got within feet of the deputies and an officer-involved shooting ensued. Unfortunately, the suspect was hit several times and died at the scene,” said Amar Gandhi, the spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said once deputies arrived, they noticed the man’s family had exited the residence. Deputies attempted to make contact with the man near the garage of the residence when they noticed he was carrying a knife, officials said.

Officials said the man exited the garage with the knife and began to move toward deputies, which led to them shooting “multiple less lethal shotgun rounds,” at him, but they proved to be “ineffective.”

This article will be updated with more information as it is made available.

