Sacramento County arrest yields nearly 10,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, cash, and guns

(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested in Sacramento County on Thursday after deputies found him with nearly 10,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, over $20,000 in cash, and multiple guns.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tip alerted deputies to the illegally owned fireworks after a concerned citizen saw an advertisement on social media for them.

“Deputies and investigators conducted an investigation and authored a search warrant into a residence on Emory Court in South Sacramento,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail executed a search warrant at the residence, which led the discovery of about 8,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, 5 guns, and over $20,000 in cash believed to be from the sales of illegal fireworks.

Thirty-six-year-old Randy Teurn was taken into custody by deputies and booked into a Sacramento County jail before posting bond and being released one hour later.

Teurn is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

