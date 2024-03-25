Sacramento coroner names man killed in light rail station shooting. Two suspects still sought

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified a 25-year-old victim of a shooting at an East Sacramento light rail station last week that also injured two other people.

The coroner identified Levell Murphy, 25, as the man killed in the Thursday’s incident. A man and woman also suffered injuries in the shooting. Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman with the Sacramento Police Department, said Friday morning they were in “stable” condition at a hospital.

Sacramento police officers were called about 3:15 p.m. Thursday to the University and 65th Street Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station, behind the Wexler Apartments on Folsom Boulevard, for a reported shooting.

The light rail station is just south of the Sacramento State campus. Police officers on Thursday searched for two armed suspects through East Sacramento neighborhoods such as Campus Commons and along the American River.

The Police Department has not announced any arrests in the deadly shooting as of Monday afternoon. A homicide investigation remains underway.

University spokesman Brian Blomster said campus police did not call for a lockdown or shelter in place. Hornet Commons, on-campus housing, asked residents to stay inside their apartments.

Gamble said a carjacking was reported around the same time in the same area as the shooting, near the Dollar Tree on Folsom Boulevard, but that it was not confirmed whether the carjacking and homicide were connected. A stolen car was found near Riverview Hall, a dorm on campus, according to radio dispatches.

Sacramento Regional Transit said in a statement that it’s cooperating with officers and has provided surveillance footage from the train and station to investigators. Cameras across the transit system are monitored 24/7 at the Sacramento Police Department headquarters, the statement said.

It said safety is the transit’s top priority, as it contracts with the Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. There are also transit ambassadors on trains and security guards at stations, the statement said.