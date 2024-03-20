Sacramento City Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento City Council will vote on a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza Tuesday night.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a press conference with local Muslim and Jewish leaders Tuesday afternoon in support of the resolution.

“Nothing in the resolution that I will present tonight pretends to solve the war in the Middle East,” Steinberg said. “This is about Sacramento.”

“This resolution… recognizes that the situation on the ground doesn’t just impact Palestinians and Israelis, but also affects us Arabs, Muslims, Christians and Jews here in Sacramento,” said Basim Elkarra, Executive Director of the Sacramento Council on American-Islamic Relations.

District 1 city councilmember and former President of the Jewish Federation Lisa Kaplan released a statement announcing she would not support the resolution and instead favored a ceasefire plan being discussed by leaders in the Middle East.

“I support the bilateral ceasefire on the table in Qatar,” Kaplan said. “We need the hostages to be released and to bring Hamas to account for their atrocities as a terrorist organization; so that we can start the process of healing, while safely striving to end the famine so many innocent Palestinians are facing. This resolution does not accomplish this.”

In addition to calling for a permanent ceasefire, the resolution calls for the release of hundreds of Israelis captured by Hamas and thousands of Palestinians held without charge by Israel. It also calls for “new leadership on both sides.”

