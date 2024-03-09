Sacramento CHP asks public to help find car that struck, killed man in Arden Arcade hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol on Friday afternoon was seeking the public’s help to find the driver of a car that struck a man in a deadly hit-and-run Sunday night in Arden Arcade.

Abut 9:50 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of El Camino Avenue at Tamarack Way for a report of a possible hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, the CHP’s North Sacramento office said in a Facebook post.

Genesis Joseph Robinson, 42, was the man struck by the vehicle in the Arden Arcade neighborhood just east of Howe Avenue, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian injured. The CHP said medics pronounced Robinson dead at the scene.

The CHP believes the vehicle that struck Robinson was a Nissan Altima or Maxima of model year 2018 or newer.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the CHP at 916-348-2300.