Sacramento becomes ‘sanctuary city’ for transgender people after city council resolution passes

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday that declares California’s capital to be a “sanctuary city” for transgender people.

The resolution was proposed by Councilmember Katie Valenzuela who recently conceded in her reelection race for District 4.

“California has been a leader in protecting the rights of transgender individuals to access care, but many states across the nation are moving in the opposite direction,” Valenzuela said in her proposal request. “In preparation of future legislation that may criminalize those providing or seeking gender-affirming care and given the Council’s stated values of equity and inclusion, it is important for the City of Sacramento to be proactive in reiterating our commitment to transgender rights and equal protections for transgender people.”

The resolution mentioned several states that legally restrict or ban ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors and adults. The resolution seeks to prevent the same type of constraints from happening in Sacramento.

Although the resolution was approved by all Sacramento City Council members, it wasn’t without controversy.

“If we’re so progressive in Sacramento, why are we going against what all these European countries are doing,” said a Sacramento resident, Beth Bourne, who is against the resolution. “This does not make sense.”

Bourne was referring to several European countries that do not provide permanent “gender-affirming” care to children.

“Recognizing the need for far more research into treatments such as pubertal suppression and cross-sex hormones in children and young people, we review the current ethical and legal dilemmas facing children with gender dysphoria, their families and the clinical teams caring for them,” the European Academy of Pediatrics recently said on the National Library of Medicine website.

It added, “We suggest an approach that maintains the child’s right to an open future whilst acknowledging that the individual child is the crucial person affected by decisions made and must receive appropriate support in decision-making and care for any associated mental health or psychological issues.”

Other groups protested ahead of Tuesday’s meeting protested with some signs that read, “don’t let your body be their piggy bank” and “gender clinics harm children.”

