New Sacramento bakery serving up bagels, Chilean empanadas officially opens

Freshly baked bagels, locally roasted and organic coffee, and Chilean-inspired empanadas have officially made their way to Sacramento.

The Forgotten Bakery, located at 4650 Stockton Blvd, opened on Saturday, and those who tried the new bakery were quick to hop on social media and leave their review.

On its Instagram page, the business said it was so busy during Saturday’s grand opening that it sold out of “everything.”

“Had a poppy bagel with chive cream cheese. Best bagel I’ve had in California. [A] great addition to the neighborhood,” wrote one user. “Congratulations on a successful opening,” wrote many others.

The bakery says on its website that its bagels and empanadas are crafted from “almost forgotten family recipes passed down through generations,” and that its bagels are baked fresh every day.

“We take pride in offering locally roasted, organic coffee, considered among the finest in Sacramento,” Forgotten Bakery adds. “Our bagels are beer fermented overnight, hand rolled, honey boiled, and baked. Pair with our schmear or make it a sandwich for a perfect combo.

Forgotten Bakery said its empanadas are Chilean-inspired and are also baked fresh throughout the day. “From classic beef pino to cheese, mushroom leek, and spinach & cheese, there’s a flavor for everyone.”

Forgotten Bakery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, the bakery will not be open this upcoming Wednesday, citing the need to “bake and work out the kinks of our touch screen ordering system.”

