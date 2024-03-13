Sacramento arts organization accused of cultural appropriation
Sacramento arts organization Wide Open Walls is under scrutiny for accusations of cultural appropriation, artist exploitation, and mismanagement of funds.
Bryce Young has a new weapon.
Bluesky, the open-source Twitter alternative, is about to start testing out one of its more ambitious ideas: allowing its users to run their own moderation services.
Decentralized Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced on Tuesday that it's open sourcing Ozone, a tool that lets individuals and teams collaboratively review and label content on the network. The company plans to open up the ability for individuals and teams to run their own independent moderation services later this week, which means users will be able to subscribe to additional moderation services on top of Bluesky's default moderation. In a blog post, Bluesky said the change will give users "unprecedented control" over their social media experience.
More than 47,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
Epic Games has announced a new pricing structure for non-game developers to use its Unreal Engine. It’ll cost these folks $1,850 per seat to use the software.
A startup called Empathy has built a platform to help navigate this tricky space, and now with some 40 million people using the platform it's raised $47 million more in funding to grow. The equity round, a Series B, is being led by new backer Index Ventures with several major insurance companies -- MassMutual Ventures, MetLife, New York Life, Securian, and Sumitomo -- participating as strategic investors. The funding will be used to continue building out its tools and to focus on a larger mission to "redefine bereavement care," in the words of CEO Ron Gura, who co-founded the company with Yonatan Bergman.
Scientific breakthroughs have accelerated the pace at which new pharmaceuticals are being developed. Tierra Biosciences thinks that pace can go faster. The San Leandro-based company has developed a platform for AI-guided, custom protein synthesis to help pharmaceutical, industrial and agricultural organizations develop new proteins in weeks rather than months.
Peak XV is creating an "evergreen" fund bankrolled by its investment partners and extended team, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter. The venture firm seeks to become a significant LP in the firm's future vehicles and to explore investment in different asset classes. The most influential venture investor in India and Southeast Asia revealed the news to its limited partners at its annual general meeting in New Delhi this week.
Should artists whose work was used to train generative AI like ChatGPT be compensated for their contributions? Peter Deng, VP of consumer product at OpenAI -- the maker of ChatGPT -- was loath to give an answer when asked on SXSW's main stage this afternoon. "That's a great question," he said when SignalFire venture partner (and former TechCrunch writer) Josh Constine, who interviewed Deng in a wide-ranging fireside, asked the question.
Bryce Huff is shedding one shade of green for another.
The singer's signature bold picks have included Pat McGrath, CoverGirl and Chanel.
After applying the franchise tag to Pittman Jr. last week, the two sides have worked out an extension.
Readyverse Studios partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to help bring the popular novel to the metaverse across web3. “Open” is a third-person battle royale experience in which players compete against each other in game-show-styled, multi-round collaborative modes using various gaming techniques, such as shooting, tactical positioning and driving.
Would-be Twitter/X rival Bluesky is looking to more directly invest in its developer community in order to foster growth. The company last week announced "AT Protocol Grants," a new program that will dole out small grants to developers building on its new social networking protocol. Initially, Bluesky said it would release $10,000 in grants of $500 to $2,000 per project apiece, based on factors like cost, usage and more.
Over the weekend, we dropped an interview with Roger Lee that is well worth your time, and here's our take on Reddit's IPO financials. Reddit dropped a new IPO filing, which includes a price range target of between $31 and $34 per share.
Top Wall Street strategists warn market bubble fears might be overblown.
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Bobby Kotick has expressed interest in purchasing TikTok, and approached others including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman about the idea of partnering. A new bill has left TikTok's future in the US up in the air.
Tortorella gave officials an earful and refused to leave the bench after being ejected in a blowout loss to the Lightning.
The Eagles lost another legendary lineman to retirement.
The Steelers receiver is entering the final year of his two-year, $36.1 million extension.