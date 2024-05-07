Sacramento-area residents with ties to India targets of extortion and violence, FBI says

(FOX40.COM) — The FBI’s Sacramento Field Office is undergoing a 34-county-wide investigation into an extortion scheme allegedly targeting residents with familial or business ties to India.

The bureau said that those targeted have been threatened with violence and it is believed that these criminal acts are being underreported.

“Criminals are targeting hard-working, law-abiding business owners and are using thug tactics to extort them in clear violation of the law,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily said in a statement. “Timely reporting of attempted extortion to the authorities will help law enforcement to identify and disrupt this criminal scheme, ensuring the safety and economic security of the community.”

Those targeted by the extortionists were told to pay a large sum of money and were threatened with violence or death if the demands were not met.

Reports show that those who have not met the demands became victims of violence and were the targets of shooting at their homes and in their vehicles, according to the FBI.

The bureau asks anyone to report threats of violence connected to extortion to the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or through the website tips.fbi.gov.

