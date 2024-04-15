Sacramento-area leaders kick off 52nd annual Cap-to-Cap

(FOX40.COM) — Influential leaders from the Greater Sacramento Region are gathering in Washington D.C. to advocate for the area at the annual Capitol-to-Capitol event.

This year over 400 elected officials, business owners, and other area leaders from the Sacramento area traveled to meet with federal lawmakers to advocate on a number of issues including improving infrastructure, enhancing sustainability and “fostering an innovative economic environment.”

“When you bring that many people to the capitol of our nation, to champion the issues that matter most, our voice is heard,” said Robert Heidt, President and CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event now in its 52nd year.

Over 80 elected officials from 22 cities across six counties are a part of this year’s delegation.

Attendees are placed into more than a dozen policy teams representing a variety of interests directly impacting our region.

“Whether it’s housing, education, workforce, education, infrastructure – you name it – all of the key issues that drive a local economy to be a strong, vibrant community…,” Heidt said.

FOX40, along with other regional businesses such as Dignity Health, Sutter Health and Western Health, are sponsors of Cap-to-Cap 2024.

