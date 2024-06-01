Saco man seriously injured in Naples motorcycle crash

Jun. 1—A Saco man sustained serious injuries Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on busy Route 302 in Naples.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Route 302 and Kansas Road, about 3 miles from the Naples Causeway at Long Lake.

Austin Costa, 18, of Naples, was driving a 2003 Volkswagen sedan when he turned left onto Route 302 from Kansas Road. As he was turning, Daniel Faubert, 29, of Saco, struck the driver's side of Costa's vehicle with his 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Faubert, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was being treated for "serious and potentially life-threatening injuries," the sheriff's office said.

Neither Costa nor his juvenile passenger were injured. Police did issue Costa a traffic summons for failing to yield to the right-of-way and said driver inattention is considered a factor in the crash.

In its news release, the sheriff's office reminded motorists to pay attention while driving and to watch for motorcycles.

