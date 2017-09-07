Sacked: Browns rookie Garrett out weeks with ankle injury

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) plays against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, in Cleveland. Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will be sidelined for weeks a sprained right ankle. The top overall pick in this year’s draft got hurt in practice on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, while the Browns were having their first full practice in preparation for Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's NFL debut for the Browns won't happen for weeks.

The top overall pick in this year's draft will miss Sunday's opener against Pittsburgh and possibly a few more games after severely spraining his right ankle during practice. A teammate fell on the back of his leg during a drill Wednesday.

An MRI revealed the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Garrett has a high ankle sprain, an injury that typically takes several weeks to heal. His status will be updated in a "couple" of weeks," the team said. That means he will sit out against the Steelers and likely the following week at Indianapolis, and perhaps other games.

Garrett's loss is another blow for the beleaguered Browns, who went 1-15 last season and have had their share of costly injuries in recent years. Quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown were hurt early last season. Wide receiver Corey Coleman, a first-round pick, missed six games with a broken hand, and Cleveland lost both starting guards with torn foot ligaments.

This is the second time Garrett already has been hurt as a pro, and those setbacks came after he was limited during his junior year at Texas A&M by a badly sprained left ankle.

Garrett sustained a lateral sprain to his left foot during minicamp while pressuring former Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler. The injury was initially thought to be serious, but Garrett's foot was immobilized in a walking boot and he recovered in time for the start of training camp.

The Browns eased him into practices, but it wasn't long before Garrett was dazzling Cleveland's coaches and teammates with his speed and strength. Garrett also impressed with his humility and work ethic, staying after practice to run wind sprints to build stamina.

Garrett had been pointing to the opener and promised to sack Ben Roethlisberger. Before Wednesday's practice, Garrett said taking down Steelers quarterback would be nice, but his main objective was to wreak havoc wherever he could.

"It's to make a difference," he said. "Making a difference whether it's a sack, TFL (tackle for loss) or just being disruptive, that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to take the opportunities that are given to me."

For now, those chances are on hold.

