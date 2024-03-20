Sabres rally falls short in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks moved atop the Western Conference standings with a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice for the Sabres (33-32-5), who were coming off a 6-2 win over the Kraken in Seattle on Monday. Buffalo fell five points behind the Detroit Red Wings, who hold the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference.

Devon Levi made his first NHL start since Jan. 24 and stopped 31 of 33 shots. He was recalled from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Conor Garland scored and Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller each had a pair of assists for the Canucks who lead the West at 43-18-8, one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche.

Vancouver goalie Casey DeSmith made 16 saves in his first victory since starter Thatcher Demko was sidelined by injury last week.

UP NEXT

Sabres at Edmonton on Thursday night in the fourth of a five-game road trip.

