Sabra recalls hummus that may make you sick

Attention snackers: Put down the carrots. Step away from your hummus.

Sabra Dipping Co. is voluntarily recalling dozens of its hummus products because of possible Listeria contamination.

The Virginia snack maker on Saturday said it identified Listeria at one of its manufacturing facilities, although not in its tested finished products. The hummus was distributed to supermarkets and other retail outlets in the U.S. and Canada.

Listeria is a food-borne illness that can cause high fevers, diarrhea and nausea in minor cases. However, infections can be fatal in young children and people with weakened immune systems.

"The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution," Sabra said in a news release.

Saturday's recall affects hummus spreads made before Nov. 8, 2016. Consumers are urged to toss out any products with a "Best Before" date up through Jan. 23, 2017, which is printed on the lid of each package.

We are disappointed to share the news of a voluntary recall with the Sabra community today. pic.twitter.com/bz26Bfey7w — Sabra (@Sabra) November 20, 2016

A full list of recalled products is posted on Sabra and U.S. Food and Drug Administration websites. Sabra's salsa, guacamole, Greek yogurt dips and organic hummus are note included in the recall.

Sabra has grappled with possible Listeria contamination in the past. The company recalled about 30,000 cases of hummus in April 2015 after a random sample tested at a retail location tested positive for the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium.

