Sabra recalls hummus amid listeria contamination fears

FILE - In this July 12, 2012 file photo, a sample of Sabra hummus is set out during a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of Sabra Dipping Co.'s Chesterfield County, Va. production facility. Sabra Dipping Co. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, announced it is voluntarily recalling Sabra hummus sold in the U.S. and Canada with a a “Best Before” date of Jan. 23, 2017, or earlier due to a possible Listeria contamination. (Patrick Kane/The Progress-Index via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Some varieties of Sabra hummus are being recalled amid concerns over possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says the voluntary recall announced by Sabra Dipping Co. includes hummus products with a "best before" date of Jan. 23, 2017, or earlier. The products were sent to retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

The FDA says listeria was identified at the manufacturing facility, but not in the finished product.

Sabra says no illnesses have been reported.

Sabra's organic hummus, salsa, guacamole and Greek yogurt dips are not included in the recall.

Listeria concerns also prompted Sabra to recall about 30,000 cases of hummus last year. The bacteria can be deadly for young children, frail people and the elderly.