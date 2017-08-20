Sabathia strong in return from DL, Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3

New York Yankees' Tyler Austin rounds the bases after his three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Austin hit a three-run home run, Todd Frazier added a solo homer and CC Sabathia retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday night.

Sabathia (10-5), returning from a stint on the disabled list because of sore right knee, retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced on the way to improving to 3-0 in three starts against Boston this season. He allowed two runs and four hits to earn his first victory since July 21. Dellin Betances got the last three outs for his ninth save.

The Yankees won for the fifth time in six games and snapped Boston's three game winning streak to pull within four games of the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

Chris Sale (14-5) struck out nine, but was tagged for the four runs and seven hits. He is still looking for his first victory in the rivalry. He had allowed three runs or more only once over his previous six starts and had a 1.19 ERA in three starts against the Yankees.

The Yankees needed all four runs to preserve the win.

The score was 4-3 the eighth when Andrew Benintendi struck out, but advanced to first on a wild pitch by reliever David Robertson. Hanley Ramirez followed by lining a double to left field. The Yankees then intentionally walked Chris Young to load the bases.

But Robertson was able to settle down and struck out Xander Bogaerts on three straight knuckle curves.

Boston got within a run an inning earlier when Rafael Devers got ahold of reliever Adam Warren's fastball, driving it just over the center-field boundary for a home run. It was confirmed after an umpire review. Devers' eighth homer was the latest highlight in the rookie's remarkable run since being called up to the majors July 24.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Placed INF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day disabled list with left hamstring tendinitis and recalled INF Tyler Austin from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... Todd Frazier took an 81 mph slider from Chris Sale off left shin in second inning. He briefly got attention from the training staff, but was able to stay in the game. He then scored on Austin's homer.

Red Sox: Manager John Farrell said LHP Drew Pomeranz, who left mid-batter with back spasms in the fourth inning of Friday's win, was still experiencing some soreness on Saturday. But Farrell said that "He's of the mindset he's going to be ready to go for his next start." For now Pomeranz is in a "day-to-day situation," but the team is equally optimistic he won't miss his next scheduled appearance.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Sonny Gray is 5-4 with a 1.88 ERA over his last nine starts. It is the majors' second-lowest ERA since June 25.

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello has won each of his last three starts, but is 0-3 with a 3.79 ERA in three starts against the Yankees this season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball