With Ryan Tannehill hurt, Dolphins reach out to Jay Cutler

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he reached out to Jay Cutler, and the retired quarterback who is now working in television showed interest.

But Gase said Saturday he didn't think the Dolphins were close yet to signing a quarterback following the knee injury to Ryan Tannehill that could sideline him the entire season. Gase wants to determine Tannehill's status before bringing in someone else.

"I know I need somebody either way; it's just what role," Gase said. "I'd like to know exactly with Ryan first, to be honest with you, so that helps me make a decision what direction I want to go."

Cutler would likely compete with backup Matt Moore for the No. 1 job while Tannehill is out. But the question is how long the Dolphins will need a replacement as the starter.

Tannehill, who missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his left knee, reinjured it a week into training camp Thursday. An MRI was inconclusive, and the Dolphins are consulting with specialists to determine whether surgery is necessary, which would likely shelve him for the season. He's expected to be out a minimum of six weeks.

"We're waiting for a few more opinions to come in," Gase said. "We're in no rush."

Gase was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears when Cutler had his career-best passer rating with them in 2015. Gase joined Miami the following year, and Cutler parted with Chicago in March after eight seasons.

In May, Cutler was hired by Fox as an analyst to work on its No. 2 NFL team. Following Tannehill's injury, Gase said he contacted Cutler, who reacted favorably to the idea of postponing retirement and joining the Dolphins.

"He was interested," Gase said. "I think he's just trying to figure out everything. You don't expect this to happen. So it was a surprise, and I think he has a lot of things to think through."

There are plenty of potential alternatives to signing Cutler, Gase said.

"We've had a lot of people call us," Gase said. "We've talked to a few people. We're keeping all options on the table."

The Dolphins are also adjusting to the loss of veteran newcomer Ted Larsen, who was a front-runner to start at guard until he injured his biceps this week. Gase said injury likely isn't season-ending, but Larsen will be missed because he stabilized the offensive line.

"We should have a chance to get him back," Gase said. "But it was disappointing, because he was probably our most consistent guy day in and day out."

