Ryan: Obamacare repeal to have transition time, replacement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans' efforts to repeal Obamacare will include a "stable transition period" as well as a plan to replace President Barack Obama's signature health care law, House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Tuesday.

Ryan, speaking at a press conference, said House lawmakers will pass whatever they can on a health care replacement plan through the reconciliation and budget bill, then use a regular legislative process for additional measures.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan Heavey)