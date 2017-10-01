Ryan Gosling Can't Control His Laughter While Kate McKinnon Manhandles Him On 'SNL'

Watch Saturday Night Live on Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.

“Saturday Night Live” returned for its 43rd season this weekend with host Ryan Gosling and musical act Jay-Z.

And although there were plenty of Donald Trump disses and “Weekend Update” jabs, it was, of course, the one and only Kate McKinnon who stole the show. The recent Emmy winner and all-around comedic joy came in hot in the cold open, but it was the sketch “Another Close Encounter” about alien abduction that had everyone breaking character.

McKinnon and Gosling returned for the follow-up to 2015′s “Close Encounter,” which originally saw Aidy Bryant, Bobby Moynihan and Gosling giggling uncontrollably as McKinnon went full out. The latest sketch was no different as she grabbed Gosling’s backside mid-segment, saying things like, “I don’t think they’ve ever seen a crack before,” and “They thought I had broken into two pieces and they were trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again.” The actor ― as well as Bryant ― laughed throughout the moment as McKinnon punched, squeezed and put her face in his, um, cheeks.

Let’s hope there’s a close encounter between these two more often.

Watch the full clip above.