Ryan So died in 'critical incident.' What to know about the Scottsdale police detective

Police have provided few details about the death of Scottsdale Detective Ryan So, who died after a "critical incident" Thursday night. The Scottsdale Police Department announced in a news release that additional information will be provided in the coming days, including details on how the public can assist.

He sustained "duty-related injuries," the department said. Updates have not been offered regarding So’s death and confirmation on whether his death was caused by a gunshot wound.

Andrew Horne, who is running for U.S. House Arizona District 1, posted on his political Facebook page that So "lost his life in the line of duty due to a gunshot wound." However, the Scottsdale police did not confirm this when the Arizona Republic requested an update on Friday.

Mesa police will be investigating So's death.

Here's what is known about So's death.

What happened to Ryan So?

Police officers received a call to the area around 76th Street and Greenway Hayden Loop about 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an officer in need of emergency assistance.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he died. That night, his body was taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office. A procession of police cars provided an escort.

What has the Scottsdale Police Department said so far?

The department issued this statement: "It is with an unbelievably heavy heart we announce that Detective Ryan So #1473 has succumbed to duty-related injuries sustained earlier this evening and has passed away. Detective So honorably served the City of Scottsdale and the Scottsdale Police Department for 9 years and ended his watch as a member of the Special Assignments Unit.

"Detective So also served in the United States Navy.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy for both Ryan’s family and his police family at SPD. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective So’s family, his team, and everyone across our police department.”

Who are Detective So's survivors?

So is survived by his wife and three children.

Will there be a memorial service for him?

The Scottsdale Police Department indicated that further details on how the public can contribute will be provided in the upcoming days.

These organizations are accepting donations and supporting the family of Detective So.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ryan So, a 9-year Scottsdale police officer, died. What to know