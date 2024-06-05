A RWU Law professor will lead the region's federal public defender office. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – A Roger Williams University School of Law professor has been named federal public defender for Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Tara I. Allen, a former assistant public defender in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and California, was selected Wednesday to lead the federal public defenders’ office for the region by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Chief Judge David J. Barron announced.

"The First Circuit is thrilled to have Tara Allen return to the office where she served indigent defendants so well and for so long, now as the Federal Public Defender for the Districts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island,” Barron said in a statement. “Attorney Allen is a highly regarded member of the criminal defense bar and a distinguished professor of law, and the Court is confident that her varied experience will enable her to provide superb leadership to this critical and well-respected office, as well as the federal courts."

Who is Tara Allen?

Allen is currently the Bruce I. Kogan Distinguished Service Professor of Law at Roger Williams University School of Law. She teaches criminal law, criminal procedure, evidence and criminal trial practice at the law school and serves as director of the school’s trial team program.

Allen joined the full-time faculty at Roger Williams in 2018 and was named professor of the year by the class of 2020.

“What I love most about teaching is showing students how to find their own voices rather than insisting that they parrot back mine,” Allen said at the time.

“This class embraced my rather nontraditional teaching methods, and trusted themselves enough to step boldly into that space between mystery and mastery of the law,” Allen continued. “While many of us anticipate that this year’s graduates will be tasked in unique ways post-COVID-19, I fervently believe that our law school community has equipped them to overcome any challenges that lay ahead. I can hardly wait to see their future successes!”

“For more than a decade, Tara Allen has been a beloved teacher who has taught and mentored our law students incredibly well. She has both cultivated our students’ knowledge of the law and fostered their passion for justice, and she has inspired many RWU Law graduates to embark on careers in public defense and public service,” Gregory W. Bowman, dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law, said in a statement. “We will miss having her as part of our full-time law faculty, but Professor Allen will always be part of the larger RWU Law community—and we are thrilled about her selection as the Federal Public Defender for Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.”

In addition to working as an assistant federal public defender, Allen also acted as staff counsel for two federal appeals courts.

Prior to becoming a full-time professor, Allen taught various legal courses part-time at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and at Roger Williams.

Allen has been involved in legal communities both on the local and national level, serving as a member of the National Sentencing Resource Counsel. There, she provided training assistance and advice on federal sentencing laws, policy and practice, according to the court. She also taught at the Federal Criminal Justice Act Trial Skills Academy and the National Criminal Defense College Trial Practice Institute.

Allen earned her B.A. from Wesleyan University and her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 1998.

Barron expressed gratitude to appeals court Judge Lara E. Montecalvo, who served as chair of the appointment committee, and committee members, including Pamela E. Chin, of Lynch & Pine.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Tara Allen, RWU Law professor, tapped to lead region's federal public defenders