Rwanda's President meets Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame to 10 Downing Street. The meeting comes as his country marks 30 years since the Rwanda genocide that killed around 800,000 people. The government continues to grapple with delays to the asylum seeker scheme, which aims to send migrants to Rwanda if they are found to be in the UK illegally. .