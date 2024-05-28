New Ruth Tucker Ayers Harris Watershed Discovery Center opens June 1

Gavin Dey comes face-to-fin with a juvenile whitefish at the Ruth Tucker Ayers Harris Watershed Discovery Center.

PETOSKEY — The grand opening celebration for the new Ruth Tucker Ayers Harris Watershed Discovery Center is set for June 1 in Pennsylvania Park in downtown Petoskey.

The Watershed Discovery Center is named in honor of Ruth Tucker Ayers Harris, a devoted 38-year member of the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. The center is located at the watershed council’s headquarters at 426 Bay St. and features unique, hands-on opportunities for guests to explore and learn about Northern Michigan’s water resources.

The center includes aquariums, a macroinvertebrate touch tank and a watershed simulator — an augmented reality sandbox that allows visitors to visualize water flow across various landscapes.

Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indian Fisheries Enhancement Facility Manager Kris Dey helps watershed council staff install and prepare the aquatic tanks at the new Ruth Tucker Ayers Harris Watershed Discovery Center.

In partnership with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Fisheries Enhancement Facility, the aquariums will showcase native species such as juvenile sturgeon, arctic grayling and whitefish.

The opening celebration on June 1 will take place from 12-2 p.m. The day will include fun, family-friendly activities like face painting, arts and crafts, interactive games, a “Sturgeon Scavenger Hunt” and more.

Nora Walts comes face-to-fin with a juvenile whitefish at the Ruth Tucker Ayers Harris Watershed Discovery Center.

“Downtown Petoskey is thrilled to partner with the watershed council for the opening of the Ruth Tucker Ayers Harris Watershed Discovery Center. This is a great addition to downtown and we are so excited for the fun activities they have planned for the opening celebration,” said Andi Symonds, Downtown Petoskey marketing and promotions director, in a press release.

Regular hours at the discovery center begin on June 3. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays year-round, and select Saturdays in the summer months. There is no charge for admission.

